GE Aerospace donates $100K to Concourse – Welding and Cutting program will be expanded Published 10:24 am Thursday, October 24, 2024

GE Aerospace and the GE Aerospace Foundation this week announced a $100,000 donation for the NW Community College Foundation for The Concourse facility in Batesville.

The donation will provide new equipment for students to learn on for the school’s expanding Welding and Cutting program that will grow to 75 students from 50. Students have the opportunity to earn up to an Associate of Applied Science degree.

With the community investment donation, Northwest will also purchase three Servo Motion Training Systems for the Industrial Automation and Controls Engineering Technology program.

“We are incredibly grateful to the GE Aerospace Foundation for considering our program for this generous donation. This support will allow us to expand our Welding and Cutting program,

providing state-of-the-art equipment for our students, and enhance our Industrial Automation and Controls Engineering Technology curriculum with cutting-edge training systems. These advancements will ensure our students receive hands-on training that meets industry standards, preparing them for successful careers in manufacturing,” said Dr. Michael Heindl, NWCC president.

The announcement was part of donations of more than $2.3 million to a range of organizations to help build a larger skilled manufacturing workforce and create job opportunities across the United States and globally.

The U.S. aerospace manufacturing industry has had nearly four times as many new workers (15%) since the pandemic compared to manufacturing overall (4%), according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Meanwhile, the industry faces twin challenges of strong demand and an aging workforce, with more than one-third of workers older than 55.

“Providing training opportunities and reducing barriers for workers to gain skills are key to the future of the aerospace industry,” said Christian Meisner, GE Aerospace Chief Human Resource Officer and GE Aerospace Foundation Chair. “But we cannot do this urgent work alone. It will take partners like the ones GE Aerospace and the GE Foundation are awarding, and we look forward to expanding on this work to support workers and the broader industry at this critical time.”

