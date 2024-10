Dorothy Glynn Tucker Scallorn, 102 Published 10:37 am Thursday, October 24, 2024

Dorothy Glynn Tucker Scallorn, 102, of Batesville, passed away on October 19, 2024, in Whitfield.

The graveside service will take place on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, beginning at noon at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville.

Dickins Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.