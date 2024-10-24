Cotton Pickin’ Good Time Published 10:20 am Thursday, October 24, 2024

The Batesville Garden Club attended the Hills and Delta Fall District Meeting earlier this month at the Presbyterian Church in Charleston. The theme for the event was “Come and Have a Cotton Pickin’ Good Time”. Hostess gifts were given to all who attended and many door prizes were awarded to the lucky numbers chosen. There were 94 garden members present this year, including the members from the Batesville club (from left) Pam Russell, Cindy Allgood, Carol Bullard, and Carol Knight. (Contributed)