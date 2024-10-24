Aging ladder truck to be replaced at Batesville Fire Department Published 10:30 am Thursday, October 24, 2024

Batesville aldermen last week agreed to move forward with the purchase of a new ladder truck for the fire department after hearing about coming price increases and delayed delivery dates.

The board had hoped to put off replacing the 25-year-old truck until next budget year, but made the decision to start the process of obtaining quotes and arranging financing when the pros and cons of the $2.2 million outlay was discussed.

Fire Chief Tim Taylor told board members earlier this month the decision to delay the purchase would be costly and potentially jeopardize fire protection in the city. The ladder truck is a necessity for the city to maintain its current fire rating and secure the lowest insurance rates for residential and commercial property owners.

Batesville owns the only ladder truck in the county.

Taylor said the current ladder truck has been out of service for repairs more than 20 days this year and repairs have cost nearly $12,000 this fiscal year. At the two most recent large fires in Batesville – the old Customs Signs building and the two story house on Panola Avenue – the truck had equipment failures and couldn’t be used to its full capacity.

If ordered before Oct. 31, Taylor said the truck could be delivered in May 2027, but the next delivery window would be Feb. 2028 with an increases of at least $30,000.

The current truck has an estimated worth of just $50,000, and aldermen said the city would be better to keep it for backup support and other uses rather than be sold.

There is about $540,000 in the city’s Fire Protection Fund now, and the remaining balance could be financed through lease purchase plans up to 15 years with 4 to 6 percent interest. The city also has the option of seeking traditional bank financing.

Taylor reminded aldermen the fire department will also need to replace a pumper truck – the workhorse of the fire brigade – in 2026, probably at a cost of about $1.3 million.