Property Transfers

Published 9:36 am Wednesday, October 23, 2024

By Staff reports

Compiled by Davis Coen
Property transfers between Oct. 15-18, 2024, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery
Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Larry Joe Pratt, Jr. to Larry Joe Pratt, Jr. and Denise M. Pratt, A fractional part of Section 13,
Township 8 South, Range 7 West; a fractional part of Section 24, Township 8 South, Range 7
West; and a fractional part of Lot 9, Block 12 of the Town of Pope.
Barbara Martin Arbuckle to Kayla Allen Hadley and Krystin Allen Robison, Southeast Quarter of
Section 24, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.
Stephanie L. Crosslin to Kevin D. Norman, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section
19, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.
Carolyn Davis, Jennie Smith Wright, Patricia Smith, Dorothy Smith, LaToya Smith, and
Lawrence Smith, Jr. to Linda Mitchell, Lot 8 of James Subdivision.
Lewis C. Rushing, Jr. and Karen P. Rushing to Bethany Michelle Bryant and Collins Bryant, A
fraction of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 24, Township 9 South,
Range 6 West.
Jerry Hendrix to Barry T. Killen and Patsy K. Williams, 16 Shankle Drive, Courtland.
Frances B. Amis, widow of Jessie M. Amis, to Frances B. Amis, A part of the Southwest Quarter
of Section 4, Township 9 South, Range 7 West, Batesville.
William Frison and Lottie Frison to Roshunda Windfield Towns and LaVon Towns, A part of the
Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 22, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.
Brian Jace Henderson, Brandon DeShawn Hughes, and Kayla Sharice Henderson to B&amp;N Land
Solutions, LLC, East Half of the West Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 12, Township 9
South, Range 9 West.
B&amp;N Land Solutions, LLC to H&amp;L Realty, Inc., East Half of the West Half of the Southeast
Quarter of Section 12, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.
Tommy Caine to Entergy Mississippi, LLC, Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of
Section 16, Township 10 South, Range 7 West (Right-of-Way Instrument).
Faye Clark to Tommy Caine, Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 16,
Township 10 South, Range 7 West (Right-of-Way Instrument).
Debra Traywick to Anna Claire Sykes, Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section
22, Township 10 South, Range 7 West (Right-of-Way Instrument).
Debra Traywick to Joshua Cobb and Hillari Cobb, Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of
Section 22, Township 10 South, Range 7 West (Right-of-Way Instrument).
Anna Claire Sykes to Tammie Pickett, Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section
26, Township 10 South, Range 7 West (Right-of-Way Instrument).

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

First Judicial District

Doris Renee Ward to Doris Renee Ward and Jennifer Lee Armstrong, A fractional part of the
Northwest Quarter of Section 6, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.
Doris Renee Ward to Doris Renee Ward and Jennifer Lee Armstrong, A fractional part of the
Northeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.

Bobbie L. Birge to Jamie Lynette Birge, Lot 55, First Addition, Pointer Subdivision, Como.
Thomas Franklin Byrd and Richard Lee Dyer to Thomas Franklin Byrd and Richard Lee Dyer, A
fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 34, Township 6, Range 9 (Deed of
Conveyance).
Eric Lewers, Jatarris White, and Shakeria Norwood to Shakeria Norwood, A fractional part of
the Southeast Quarter of Section 7, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.
Shakeria Norwood Mottley to Shakeria Norwood Mottley and husband, Tevin Mottley, A
fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 7, Township 8 South, Range 7 West
(Creating a Tenancy by the Entirety).
Tom S. Cooper and Marjorie N. Cooper to John T. Cooper, A parcel of land in Section 31,
Township 6, Range 7.

More News

The Political Show Must, Apparently, Go On … But Don’t Forget It’s Just a Show

Gratitude and Candor with the best recipe for Panna Cotta

South Panola picks up sixth win of season in 46-14 game at Center Hill

Letter to the Editor Fair General Election Needed in 2024

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow