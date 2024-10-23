Property Transfers Published 9:36 am Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between Oct. 15-18, 2024, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery

Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Larry Joe Pratt, Jr. to Larry Joe Pratt, Jr. and Denise M. Pratt, A fractional part of Section 13,

Township 8 South, Range 7 West; a fractional part of Section 24, Township 8 South, Range 7

West; and a fractional part of Lot 9, Block 12 of the Town of Pope.

Barbara Martin Arbuckle to Kayla Allen Hadley and Krystin Allen Robison, Southeast Quarter of

Section 24, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Stephanie L. Crosslin to Kevin D. Norman, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section

19, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Carolyn Davis, Jennie Smith Wright, Patricia Smith, Dorothy Smith, LaToya Smith, and

Lawrence Smith, Jr. to Linda Mitchell, Lot 8 of James Subdivision.

Lewis C. Rushing, Jr. and Karen P. Rushing to Bethany Michelle Bryant and Collins Bryant, A

fraction of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 24, Township 9 South,

Range 6 West.

Jerry Hendrix to Barry T. Killen and Patsy K. Williams, 16 Shankle Drive, Courtland.

Frances B. Amis, widow of Jessie M. Amis, to Frances B. Amis, A part of the Southwest Quarter

of Section 4, Township 9 South, Range 7 West, Batesville.

William Frison and Lottie Frison to Roshunda Windfield Towns and LaVon Towns, A part of the

Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 22, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Brian Jace Henderson, Brandon DeShawn Hughes, and Kayla Sharice Henderson to B&N Land

Solutions, LLC, East Half of the West Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 12, Township 9

South, Range 9 West.

B&N Land Solutions, LLC to H&L Realty, Inc., East Half of the West Half of the Southeast

Quarter of Section 12, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Tommy Caine to Entergy Mississippi, LLC, Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of

Section 16, Township 10 South, Range 7 West (Right-of-Way Instrument).

Faye Clark to Tommy Caine, Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 16,

Township 10 South, Range 7 West (Right-of-Way Instrument).

Debra Traywick to Anna Claire Sykes, Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section

22, Township 10 South, Range 7 West (Right-of-Way Instrument).

Debra Traywick to Joshua Cobb and Hillari Cobb, Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of

Section 22, Township 10 South, Range 7 West (Right-of-Way Instrument).

Anna Claire Sykes to Tammie Pickett, Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section

26, Township 10 South, Range 7 West (Right-of-Way Instrument).

First Judicial District

Doris Renee Ward to Doris Renee Ward and Jennifer Lee Armstrong, A fractional part of the

Northwest Quarter of Section 6, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.

Doris Renee Ward to Doris Renee Ward and Jennifer Lee Armstrong, A fractional part of the

Northeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.

Bobbie L. Birge to Jamie Lynette Birge, Lot 55, First Addition, Pointer Subdivision, Como.

Thomas Franklin Byrd and Richard Lee Dyer to Thomas Franklin Byrd and Richard Lee Dyer, A

fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 34, Township 6, Range 9 (Deed of

Conveyance).

Eric Lewers, Jatarris White, and Shakeria Norwood to Shakeria Norwood, A fractional part of

the Southeast Quarter of Section 7, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Shakeria Norwood Mottley to Shakeria Norwood Mottley and husband, Tevin Mottley, A

fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 7, Township 8 South, Range 7 West

(Creating a Tenancy by the Entirety).

Tom S. Cooper and Marjorie N. Cooper to John T. Cooper, A parcel of land in Section 31,

Township 6, Range 7.