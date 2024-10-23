​​​​Panola County Jail Log Published 10:37 am Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a

person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken

to, and processed at, the facility.

Oct. 14

James Arthur Roberson, Jr., 109 Earnest Bacon Rd., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Debra Kay Corley, 138 Greenbriar Circle, Courtland, charged with simple assault.

Brandy Lane Caine, 223 Fredrick Dr., Courtland, charged with sexual battery.

James Elisha Starr, 1802 W. Jackson Ave., Oxford, charged with shoplifting and possession of

a controlled substance.

Austin Harper Limberg, 209 Oak St., Como, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply,

resisting arrest, and assault on a law enforcement officer.

Oct. 15

Tony Wade Taylor, 199 Fox Run Dr., Courtland, charged with trespassing.

Derrick Dewayne Gentry, 107 Court St., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Oct. 16

Jeffrey Johnson, 3946 Eureka Rd., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Larry James Robinson, Jr., 208 MLK Dr., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness and

disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Zaiviaris Dewarren Madlock, 145 Dandridge Rd., Como, charged with making threats by

telephone communication.

Gatlin Cade Lester, 185 Clanton Rd., Coldwater, charged with aggravated assault.

Joshua Patrick Littlejohn, 37 Oak St., Oakland, arrested on a bench warrant.

Corey James Guidry, 188 Swift Rd, Sardis, charged with shoplifting and violation of the Public

Safety Ordinance.

Stephanie Nicole Chapman, 334 Butler Rd., Sardis, charged with shoplifting.

Oct. 17

Kayla Paige Spencer, 30 Old Highway Rd., Crenshaw, charged with child abuse.

Oct 18

Jontres Deshon Dunnigan, 106 Sunrise Cove, Batesville, charged with petit larceny and

disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Aquadria Lakonta Harris, 105 Hemlock Dr., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Kyle Kentrell Yancey, 6765 Camelot Rd., Southaven, charged with possession of a controlled

substance, possession of firearm by a felon, resisting arrest, firearm enhancement penalty, and

more than 50 other counts of possession of controlled substances and possession of

paraphernalia.

Oct. 19

Shawn Lytrell Tyus, 327 Beach Bluff Cemetery Rd., Halls, TN, charged with simple domestic

violence.

Orthensia McKenzie House, Patton Lane Park, Batesville, charged with violation of the Public

Safety Ordinance.

Roddricus Reshawn Robinson, 1023 Wells Ext., Courtland, charged with disorderly

conduct/failure to comply.

Kenny Germiane Jones, 207 Church St., Como, charged with willful trespassing.

Jessica Anne Cartret, 28341 Hwy. 35, Sardis, charged with possession of paraphernalia.

Lisa Ryner Birdsong Hale, 100 Curtis Rd., Batesville, charged with violation of the Public Safety

Ordinance.

Leslie Dale Vanlandingham, Jr, 1110 CR 27, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Aaron Derelle Heffner, 306 Percyville St., Sardis, charged with shoplifting, resisting arrest,

trespassing, and contempt of court.

Oct. 20

Tyler Nathaniel Robertson, 1797 Crouch Rd., Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Princess Quarasha Pettis, 305 Dewberry St., Sardis, charged with shoplifting.