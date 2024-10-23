Marriages, funerals, and old knives Published 12:45 pm Wednesday, October 23, 2024

By Harold Brummett

Denmark Star Route

My nephew Ricky Caldwell married Dianna Parimore. The ceremony took place at what

was Papa and Granny’s house and is now Ricky and Dianna’s house. The vows taken

outside in a venue that Dianna decorated. It was beautiful, reflecting the bride's taste

and beauty. The party afterward was fun, a DJ, music, a dance floor set up on the grass

and a tent full of food and drink.

All told, the blended family now consists of a grand total of 9 brothers and sisters. This

is of course not counting grandchildren. Ricky has always opened up his heart and

house to anyone and now shares both with someone special. Dianna is as vivacious,

outgoing and loving as Ricky is and they both share a deep faith. I suspect there will be

a ‘Walton’ episode on a regular basis as the family grows together in faith and love.

After the ceremony, Ricky walking toward the altar for photos called out to me, “Hey

Unk,” and pulled out the red handled Case® pocket knife that his grandfather Audley

Brummett (Papa) always carried, “had to have him with me,” he said smiling. There was

no doubt Papa and Granny was there in spirit and in love.

Boyd Goodnight Jr. passed away a couple of weeks ago. Boyd was a husband, father,

grandfather. He was special to his family, circle of friends and former co-workers. Boyd

is a first cousin, one of about 32 first cousins if I have not missed someone or counted

someone twice.

Gene Goodnight is Boyd’s brother. Some difficult times early on in their life forged a

bond between them that lasted a lifetime. I admired them, as they seemed to me to be

supermen. Gene has a bright smile and winning personality and Boyd a kind and

generous nature. Both Boyd and Gene worked from an early age as Boyd took on the

role of man of the household, protector and as much as he and Gene could, contributor

to the family. Aunt Ethel raised these two boys to be fine upstanding men.

My grandfather Gant died before I was born, but stories told about him from relatives

and my mother made him alive to me. The cousins from Louisiana drove up, three men

who resembled Daddy Gant (from the photos I have) as close as I have ever seen.

Even as they age they are tall, thin good-looking men who always worked hard and

have an easy way about them, confident like an iron fist in a velvet glove.

Before the services I was talking to Glenn Holder one of the older of my Louisiana

cousins and we were talking about those who had gone on before. I said Uncle Billy

Gant always told me if you had a Case® knife, you had something and I pulled out my

yellow handled Case®. Glenn smiled, reached in his pocket and pulled out an identical

Case®. Memories made and touchstones to keep.