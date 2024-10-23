Marriages, funerals, and old knives
Published 12:45 pm Wednesday, October 23, 2024
By Harold Brummett
Denmark Star Route
My nephew Ricky Caldwell married Dianna Parimore. The ceremony took place at what
was Papa and Granny’s house and is now Ricky and Dianna’s house. The vows taken
outside in a venue that Dianna decorated. It was beautiful, reflecting the bride's taste
and beauty. The party afterward was fun, a DJ, music, a dance floor set up on the grass
and a tent full of food and drink.
All told, the blended family now consists of a grand total of 9 brothers and sisters. This
is of course not counting grandchildren. Ricky has always opened up his heart and
house to anyone and now shares both with someone special. Dianna is as vivacious,
outgoing and loving as Ricky is and they both share a deep faith. I suspect there will be
a ‘Walton’ episode on a regular basis as the family grows together in faith and love.
After the ceremony, Ricky walking toward the altar for photos called out to me, “Hey
Unk,” and pulled out the red handled Case® pocket knife that his grandfather Audley
Brummett (Papa) always carried, “had to have him with me,” he said smiling. There was
no doubt Papa and Granny was there in spirit and in love.
Boyd Goodnight Jr. passed away a couple of weeks ago. Boyd was a husband, father,
grandfather. He was special to his family, circle of friends and former co-workers. Boyd
is a first cousin, one of about 32 first cousins if I have not missed someone or counted
someone twice.
Gene Goodnight is Boyd’s brother. Some difficult times early on in their life forged a
bond between them that lasted a lifetime. I admired them, as they seemed to me to be
supermen. Gene has a bright smile and winning personality and Boyd a kind and
generous nature. Both Boyd and Gene worked from an early age as Boyd took on the
role of man of the household, protector and as much as he and Gene could, contributor
to the family. Aunt Ethel raised these two boys to be fine upstanding men.
My grandfather Gant died before I was born, but stories told about him from relatives
and my mother made him alive to me. The cousins from Louisiana drove up, three men
who resembled Daddy Gant (from the photos I have) as close as I have ever seen.
Even as they age they are tall, thin good-looking men who always worked hard and
have an easy way about them, confident like an iron fist in a velvet glove.
Before the services I was talking to Glenn Holder one of the older of my Louisiana
cousins and we were talking about those who had gone on before. I said Uncle Billy
Gant always told me if you had a Case® knife, you had something and I pulled out my
yellow handled Case®. Glenn smiled, reached in his pocket and pulled out an identical
Case®. Memories made and touchstones to keep.