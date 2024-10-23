Fed elections unlikely to produce political surprises in state Published 11:42 am Wednesday, October 23, 2024

By Sid Salter

Columnist

Mississippians will go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 5 to cast their ballots in the nation’s

federal presidential and congressional elections. However, given the state’s history in

presidential balloting and reliance on the seniority system for clout in Congress, few

surprises are anticipated.

While the national presidential race is projected to be one of the closest races in the

nation’s history between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and former GOP

President Donald Trump, Mississippi’s reliable “red state” status has removed most of

the intrigue from how voters will lean here.

Mississippi has given Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump double-digit wins

in both presidential general elections (2016 and 2020) in which he’s faced Magnolia

State voters and there’s no plausible reason to expect a different outcome in 2024.

Since 1996, Mississippi has voted Republican in presidential politics by an average of

56.17% and Democratic by an average 41.78% – with the rest of the vote scattered

among third-party or independent candidates. That’s seven election cycles covering 28

years.

From 1972 to the present, the only Democrat to carry Mississippi in a presidential

general election was fellow Southerner Jimmy Carter in 1976. That’s 58 years excluding

the current election cycle.

Trump in 2020 carried Mississippi with 57.60% of the vote to Democrat Joe Biden’s

41.06%. State voter turnout in that race was 1.313 million.

In 2016, Trump carried the state with 57.86% of the vote to 40.06% for Clinton. State

voter turnout in 2016 was 1.211 million. Remember that number. In 2008, 1.7 million

Mississippians voted. In 2012, some 1.2 million Mississippians voted.

In 2012, GOP nominee Mitt Romney won about 710,746 votes. In 2008, the GOP’s

John McCain won 725,000. President Barack Obama’s total fell to 562,949, down

30,000 votes from 2008 to 2012.

Obama won 43.7% of the 2012 vote in Mississippi – the second-best performance of

any Democrat in the last nine election cycles. The only instance better was the 44.1% of

Mississippi ballots that Bill Clinton garnered in his 1996 re-election win.

In the U.S. House of Representatives races, all four Mississippi incumbents – 1st

District U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly, R-Tupelo, 2nd District U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-

Bolton, 3rd District U.S. Rep. Michael Guest. R-Brandon, and 4th District U.S. Rep.

Michael Guest, R-Brandon, and 4th District U.S. Rep. Mike Ezell, R-Pascagoula – are

all cruising to re-election.

On the Senate side, Mississippi’s senior U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Tupelo, is heavily

favored in his re-election bid to defeat Democratic challenger Ty Pinkins. The most

impactful aspect of the Wicker race is his current status as the ranking Republican on

the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Should the GOP take control of the Senate – as is projected by most national political

observers with the GOP poised to pick up seats in West Virginia and Montana and more

– Wicker will assume the chair of the powerful national defense committee. Wicker, a

recognized expert on air, land and sea power in the U.S. military, has been a longtime

advocate for rebuilding and modernizing the military as occurred under the Reagan

administration.

While the state’s junior senator is not standing for re-election this year, U.S. Sen. Cindy

Hyde-Smith, R-Brookhaven, has been the topic of growing speculation that should

Trump return to the White House, she would likely be on the shortlist for consideration

as Trump’s secretary of agriculture.

A former Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce, Hyde-Smith remains

active as a cattle farmer and partner in a stockyard operation. Last year, she was one of

six named to Trump’s Agriculture Advisory Committee.

Such a development would launch quite a momentous fall of political dominoes in

Mississippi. But for now, Wicker’s likely Armed Services ascendancy and Hyde-Smith's

Trump Cabinet consideration are the most intriguing aspects of the 2024 elections in

Mississippi.

Sid Salter is a syndicated columnist. Contact him at sidsalter@sidsalter.com.