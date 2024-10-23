Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 10:00 am Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Oct. 15

Seven Road, county requesting mutual aid for grass fire, brush truck is needed and no other

county volunteer departments are responding.

I-55 southbound, just north of Exit 246, vehicle accident, rollover with injuries.

Center St., Sardis, structure fire, Sardis Fire Dept., requesting manpower for fire.

Hwy. 6W, Wendy’s restaurant, female has passed out, unconscious, LIfeguard has been toned.

Oct. 16

Jefferies St., caller reporting a strong smell of gas in her house.

Hwy. 6, county needs assistance with 18-wheeler trailer fire.

Tiger Dr., Batesville Junior High School, school bus accident, no injuries reported.

Hwy. 51N, Piggly Wiggly, 55 year old female has fallen in the deli section and hit her head.

Van Voris St., 36 year old male has a diabetic emergency, Lifeguard has been toned.

Oct. 17

Hwy. 35N, Miss. Highway Patrol, fire alarm sounding.

Vance St., female subject has swollen legs.

Pearson St., 31 year old female has high blood sugar.

Shamrock Dr., Lakeview Apartments, 57 year old female with difficulty breathing.

Dora St., 76 year old female with general sickness and pain all over.

Hwy. 6E near Raceway, vehicle accident with injuries.

Oct. 18

Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 34 year old male with difficulty breathing.

Pearson St., 31 year old female has difficulty breathing, Lifeguard has been toned.

Panola County Courthouse, Batesville, employees advising there is a smell of gas.

Hwy. 51S, caller reports an 11 year old has been thrown from a four wheeler.

Rollins Dr., 86 year old male has side pain, Lifeguard reporting an extended estimated time of

arrival.

Jackson St., 73 year old female low on oxygen and having difficulty breathing, no ambulances

are available and all mutual aid requests have been denied.

I-55 southbound near the 246 Exit, vehicle/18 wheeler accident with injuries.

Oct. 19

Hwy. 51N, Circle K, 44 year old female is not feeling well.

Hwy. 51, Family Dollar area, vehicle accident with injuries.

Bethlehem Cove, 87 year old male has fallen, has chest pain and weakness, Lifeguard reporting

an extending estimated time of arrival.

Oct. 20

Dell St., 89 year old female having a possible stroke.

Oct. 21

Brooks St., lift assist only for elderly female.

Hwy. 51 & Thermos Dr., 43 year old female with difficulty breathing.

Hwy. 6E near Taco Bell, vehicle accident.