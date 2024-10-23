A rodeo ramble on Saturday night Published 1:47 pm Wednesday, October 23, 2024

By Jan Penton Miller

Columnist

Often I can be found walking from room to room looking for my phone. Can anyone

relate? I remember a simpler time when phones stayed in one place, and people didn’t

have to look under the sofa cushions in search of said item.

On Saturday I actually had my phone within hearing range when my little brother called

with an invitation to the rodeo.

I don’t have a cowboy hat or boots, but I do love a rodeo! In a few minutes we were on

our way to Franklinton, LA to the fairgrounds. According to the Washington Parish Fair

Association this free fair began in 1911 and is held annually on the week of the third

Wednesday in October. It is hailed as the largest free fair in our nation.

Max had been mulling over the idea of going to the fair all day, but finally decided to

head that way. When he called I was free so I tagged along. The weather was fantastic,

but I did bring a jacket for later when the chill crept in. We always rib each other while

catching up. It’s almost as if we have a script, but it’s fun.

“You think you’ll be ok staying out late? You know you are getting old, Bettye.”

“I’m not as old as you are, Max. Look at all that gray hair!”

The banter doesn’t stop when we reach our destination and find a seat if we happen to

sit next to someone who likes to cut up, but this time we weren’t sure if we were going to

be able to get tickets. It took a minute to find a parking spot and squeeze in, and we

started trucking toward the arena. We had to hurry if we were going to see the opening.

On our way we asked for directions and spoke to a few people who mentioned that the

rodeo tickets had been sold out for a while. I told Max that we needed to keep heading

that way and try to find someone who might be selling some tickets even if we had to

pay a little more. After all, we had come too far to give up without at least trying.

As we neared the arena Max randomly asked a young man if he had heard that the

rodeo tickets were sold out. Much to our delight the fellow had purchased seven for his

family, but a couple of the kids weren’t interested. He graciously followed us to the arena

and stood in line with us to retrieve the tickets from his phone.

What a nice guy he was, and we had a blast at the rodeo. We could have given up, but

we kept going forward and the door opened right up. I think sometimes I give up on

things when it looks like a dead end. Maybe if I try just a little bit harder that door will

swing wide open, just maybe.