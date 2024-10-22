Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections: Week 8 vs. the Lions Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, October 22, 2024

In Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wide receiver Tyler Boyd and the Tennessee Titans will play the Detroit Lions, who have the 27th-ranked pass defense in the league (245.8 yards allowed per game).

Should Boyd be a player that you plug into your fantasy football lineup this week for his matchup against the Lions? Prior to making that choice, here’s a glimpse at the numbers and trends you need to know.

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions

Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions Projected Fantasy Points: 4

4 Game Day & Time: October 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 4.8 5 3 18 0 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 5 2 26 0 Week 3 @Packers 6.3 4 3 33 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 5.1 2 2 31 0 Week 6 @Colts 4.9 3 3 19 0 Week 7 @Bills 9.3 5 5 43 0

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Stats

Ranked 261st overall in the NFL and 91st at his position, Boyd has accumulated 17 fantasy points (2.8 per game) so far in 2024.

Boyd has picked up 93 yards receiving, on 10 catches (10 targets), with zero touchdowns and an average of 3.1 fantasy points (9.3 total) over his past three games.

In his past five games, Boyd has accumulated 15.2 fantasy points (3.0 per game). He has 152 receiving yards on 15 catches (19 targets) and zero touchdowns.

Last week against the Buffalo Bills, Tyler Boyd put up a season-high 4.3 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: five receptions, 43 yards.

In his worst game of the season, Boyd finished with 1.8 fantasy points — three receptions, 18 yards, on five targets. That was in Week 1 versus the Chicago Bears.

