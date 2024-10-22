Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections: Week 8 vs. the Lions Published 1:45 pm Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Tony Pollard and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Detroit Lions and their fifth-ranked run defense (92.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Pollard’s game against the Lions this week a good time to use him in fantasy? Below, we highlight his relevant fantasy statistics.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions

Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions Projected Fantasy Points: 12.4

12.4 Game Day & Time: October 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Tony Pollard Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 18.4 16 82 1 3 12 0 Week 2 @Jets 15.2 17 62 0 5 40 0 Week 3 @Packers 5.9 6 14 0 3 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 18.8 22 88 1 2 20 0 Week 6 @Colts 17.8 17 93 1 3 -5 0 Week 7 @Bills 8.5 16 61 0 2 4 0

Tony Pollard Fantasy Stats

Pollard is 23rd at his position, and 69th overall in the NFL, with 66.6 fantasy points (11.1 per game).

In his past three games, Pollard has accumulated 38.1 fantasy points (12.7 per game). He has rushed for 242 yards on 55 carries, with two touchdowns, and has 19 yards receiving on seven catches (11 targets).

Pollard has accumulated 51.2 fantasy points (10.2 per game) in his past five games. He has 78 carries for 318 yards and two touchdowns, plus 74 receiving yards on 15 catches (21 targets).

Tony Pollard accumulated 16.8 fantasy points — 22 carries, 88 yards, 1 TD — in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins, his best game of the season.

In his worst game of the season, Pollard finished with 2.9 fantasy points — 6 carries, 14 yards. That was in Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers.

