DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Projections: Week 8 vs. the Lions Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Wideout DeAndre Hopkins has a matchup versus the 27th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (245.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 8, when his Tennessee Titans meet the Detroit Lions, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Should Hopkins be a player that you plug into your fantasy football lineup this week for his matchup against the Lions? Prior to making that call, here’s a glimpse at the stats and trends you need to know.

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions

Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions Projected Fantasy Points: 6.3

6.3 Game Day & Time: October 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 1.8 1 1 8 0 Week 2 @Jets 1.9 2 1 9 0 Week 3 @Packers 19.3 7 6 73 1 Week 4 @Dolphins 5.1 4 2 31 0 Week 6 @Colts 9.4 6 4 54 0 Week 7 @Bills 0.8 1 1 -2 0

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Stats

Hopkins is 75th at his position, and 223rd overall in the league, with 23.3 fantasy points (3.9 per game).

Looking at his past three games, Hopkins has seven receptions on 11 targets, for 83 yards, and a total of 8.3 fantasy points (2.8 per game).

Looking at his past five games, Hopkins has 14 receptions on 20 targets, for 165 yards, and a total of 22.5 fantasy points (4.5 per game).

DeAndre Hopkins picked up 13.3 fantasy points — six catches, 73 yards and one touchdown — in Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers, his best game of the season.

Hopkins picked up -0.2 fantasy points — one reception, -2 yards, on one target — in his worst game of the season. That was last week versus the Buffalo Bills.

