Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Bruins on October 22? Published 11:54 pm Monday, October 21, 2024

In the upcoming game versus the Boston Bruins, which begins at 8:45 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Ryan O’Reilly to light the lamp for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

O’Reilly stats and insights

O’Reilly has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Bruins.

O’Reilly has zero points on the power play.

O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 20 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 Game Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.