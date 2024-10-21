Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Bruins on October 22?
Published 11:54 pm Monday, October 21, 2024
Will Filip Forsberg score a goal when the Nashville Predators square off against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday at 8:45 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)
Forsberg stats and insights
- Forsberg has scored in two of five games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Bruins.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- He has an 8.7% shooting percentage, attempting 4.6 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 20 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Bruins have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 22, 2024
- Game Time: 8:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.