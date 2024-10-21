Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Bruins on October 22? Published 11:54 pm Monday, October 21, 2024

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal when the Nashville Predators square off against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday at 8:45 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Forsberg stats and insights

Forsberg has scored in two of five games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Bruins.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

He has an 8.7% shooting percentage, attempting 4.6 shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 20 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 Game Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.