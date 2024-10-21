Robert D. “Bobby” Brown, Jr., 88 Published 9:32 am Monday, October 21, 2024

Robert D. “Bobby” Brown, Jr., a cherished member of the Batesville community, passed away on Oct. 18, 2024, at the age of 88. He was born on April 26, 1936, in Lambert, and spent his later years in Batesville, where he became a beloved figure through through the years.

Bobby devoted much of his life to his business as the owner of Batesville Feed and Supply, affectionately known as Brown’s. His hard work and dedication to this venture exemplified his commitment to community service.

Bobby wasn’t just a store owner; he was a friend to many, always ready with a joke and a generous spirit. He always made time for visits while in the store and always would impart advice from his years of experience.

He had a special knack for making children feel valued, often presenting them with small gifts during their visits to the store. His love for family was evident in his passion for family reunions and in his affection for his beloved hunting dogs, which he trained for fox hunting.

A proud U.S. Army Veteran, Bobby served his country with honor, and his legacy of service continued throughout his life.

He is survived by his daughter, daughter, Jennifer B. Karr (Bubba), of Pope; a son, Jeff Brown, of Batesville; honorary daughter, Lisa Brown; honorary son, Jimmy Armstrong (Cindy), of Courtland; three sisters: Elizabeth Brown, of Courtland; Sarah Jones, of McCall Creek; and Carolyn Cannon (Jerry), of Clinton; and two brothers: Tommy Brown of Batesville, and Calvert Brown (Brenda), of Batesville. Additionally, he is mourned by seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, all of whom he loved dearly.

Bobby was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Yvonne Cannon Brown, and his son, Wayne Baughman.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crowder Assembly of God, P.O. Box 187, Crowder, MS 38622 or to Pope Baptist Church for their Samaritan’s Purse ministry.