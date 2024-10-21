NBA Best Bets: Grizzlies vs. Jazz Picks for October 23 Published 11:39 pm Monday, October 21, 2024

In the 2024-25 season opener for both teams, the Memphis Grizzlies are favored by 2.5 points against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on KJZZ and FDS-SE(MEM).

Our computer predictions below will assist you in choosing the best bets available for Wednesday’s game.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ and FDS-SE(MEM)

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Best Bets

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 2.5)

Memphis was 40-42-0 against the spread last year.

Utah had 42 wins in 82 games against the spread last year.

The Grizzlies had an ATS record of 4-5 as 2.5-point favorites or greater last season.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 2.5 points or greater, the Jazz went 29-30 last year.

Pick OU:

Under (227.5)





Grizzlies games last season featured more combined points than this contest’s total of 227.5 points 25 times.

The Jazz combined with their opponents to score more than 227.5 points in 57 of 82 games last season.

Memphis’ contests last season had an average of 220.8 points, 6.7 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

Utah’s matchups last year had a 232.5 average amount of points, 5.0 more than this game’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick: Jazz (+125)

The Grizzlies went 6-9 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 40% of those games).

Last season, the Jazz won 18 out of the 62 games, or 29%, in which they were the underdog.

When it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter last year, Memphis had a record of 4-3 (57.1%).

Utah had a record of 13-37, a 26% win rate, when it was set as the underdog by +125 or more by oddsmakers last season.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Grizzlies a 60.0% chance to win.

