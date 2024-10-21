Jessie Marie Faulkner, 81 Published 9:39 am Monday, October 21, 2024

Jessie Marie Faulkner, a devoted homemaker and cherished matriarch, departed this world on October 17, 2024, in Southaven at Baptist Memorial Hospital – Desoto. Born on Feb. 22, 1943, Jessie filled her days with love for her family and unwavering devotion to her faith.

A woman of remarkable warmth and kindness, Jessie loved cooking and sewing, her hands often busy creating delicious meals and crafting beautiful creations. She found joy in the simple things—gardening in her yard and planting vibrant flowers that mirrored the beauty she brought into the lives of those around her.

Jessie’s spirit soared in song, as she expressed her love for God and her family through music. For over 60 years, she was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church in Batesville, where she did not just attend but embraced her church family with open arms. It was here that she nurtured her faith, drawing strength from her relationship with the Lord and from her beloved husband, William James Milton Faulkner, by her side for 61 wonderful years.

Her heart swelled with pride for her children: Steve Faulkner and wife Kristi, Chris Faulkner and wife Carla, Shane Faulkner and wife Allison, and Jason Faulkner and wife Tiffany. Each child was a tribute to her love and strength, carrying forward the values she instilled in them. Six grandchildren, Hannah Wildmon and husband Lee, Emma Gilliland and husband Garrett, Brodie, Cooper, Avery, and Aubrey Faulkner were the apple of her eye, filling her days with laughter and joy.

She was blessed with five great-grandchildren: Avalyn, Lyla, Braylee, and Benjamin Wildmon, and Elijah Gilliland, who brought boundless delight and purpose to her life. Jessie also leaves four siblings: Deborah Johnson, Linda Satchfield, Richard Mason, and Roy Mason, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Though Jessie leaves behind a grieving family, she joins her beloved parents, Howard Mason and Lucille Moore Mason, along with her four siblings: Clemmie Bay, Hattie Perkins, Dan Mason, and Charles Mason, who have welcomed her into the eternal embrace of the heavens.

As we remember Jessie, we reflect on a life beautifully woven with love, faith, and unyielding commitment to family. Her enduring legacy will be celebrated during a visitation on Oct. 21, from 1 to 2 PM, followed by a memorial service beginning at 2 PM, held in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home.

Jessie Marie Faulkner’s spirit will forever remain with us, echoing in the hearts she so deeply touched and in the memories we carry forward in her honor.