Deborah Walters Hill, 56 Published 9:36 am Monday, October 21, 2024

Deborah Walters Hill, 56, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at her home in Batesville.

A celebration of Deborah’s life will take place at a later date. Arrangements will be announced once finalized by her family.

Deborah was born on July 2, 1968 to Doris Gamble Henley and the late Lew Wallace Henley in Memphis. She was a devoted and passionate auctioneer, a career that she cherished greatly. Her keen eye for detail and love for unique treasures made her a standout professional in her field. Beyond her work, Deborah was known for her witty charm and fun-loving spirit. She had an infectious laughter that could light up any room and a loving personality that endeared her to everyone around her.

In her leisure time, Deborah found joy in attending auctions and yard sales, relishing the thrill of finding hidden gems. She often spent countless hours shopping at Goodwill, where her creativity and resourcefulness truly shone. Deborah also had a special love for dogs.

Deborah attended Sardis Lake Baptist Church and had recently made arrangements to continue worshipping there and become a member.

Above all, Deborah cherished her role as “Ganna” to her one and only precious grandson, Lane. Their bond was unbreakable, and she adored every moment they spent together. Many memories were created that he will carry with him forever.

The family Deborah leaves behind includes her two children, Vic Moseley (Nicole) of Pope, and Brianna Jones (Cody) of Walls; her mother, Doris Henley of Batesville; her sister, Lou Jean Bailey (Sonny) of Selmer, TN; her grandson, Lane Wallace Moseley of Pope; one niece, Rachelle Fagan (Rodney) and one great nephew, Ridge Fagan all of Selmer, TN.