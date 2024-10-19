Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 19 Published 4:36 am Saturday, October 19, 2024

The Nashville Predators, featuring Ryan O’Reilly, meet the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. There are prop bets for O’Reilly available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -180, Under: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -180, Under: +140) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

O’Reilly Prop Insights

O’Reilly’s plus-minus is -4, in 21:57 per game on the ice.

O’Reilly has picked up at least one point in three games, with three points in total.

O’Reilly has zero points on the power play.

He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting two shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet three times this season in games with a set points prop (four opportunities).

He has recorded three points, all from single-point games, this season.

Red Wings Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Red Wings are giving up 15 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank 16th in league action.

The team’s -6 goal differential ranks 26th in the league.

The Red Wings have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Red Wings

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Detroit 4 Games 1 3 Points 0 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.