Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 19
Published 4:36 am Saturday, October 19, 2024
The Nashville Predators, featuring Ryan O’Reilly, meet the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. There are prop bets for O’Reilly available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -180, Under: +140)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)
Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 19, 2024
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- O’Reilly’s plus-minus is -4, in 21:57 per game on the ice.
- O’Reilly has picked up at least one point in three games, with three points in total.
- O’Reilly has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting two shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet three times this season in games with a set points prop (four opportunities).
- He has recorded three points, all from single-point games, this season.
Red Wings Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Red Wings are giving up 15 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank 16th in league action.
- The team’s -6 goal differential ranks 26th in the league.
- The Red Wings have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly vs. Red Wings
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Detroit
|4
|Games
|1
|3
|Points
|0
|1
|Goals
|0
|2
|Assists
|0
