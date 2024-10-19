Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 19

Published 4:36 am Saturday, October 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, will be on the ice Saturday versus the Detroit Red Wings at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 2:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Nyquist’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +114, Under: -145)

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • Nyquist’s plus-minus is -4, in 18:19 per game on the ice.
  • Nyquist hasn’t picked up a point in a game yet this season.
  • Nyquist has zero points on the power play.
  • He has not yet exceeded a points prop bet in any game he’s played this season.
  • Through four games, he has not registered a point.

Red Wings Defensive Insights

  • The Red Wings have allowed 15 total goals (3.8 per game), ranking 16th in league action in goals against.
  • With a goal differential of -6, the team is 26th in the league.
  • The Red Wings have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Red Wings

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Detroit
4 Games 1
0 Points 0
0 Goals 0
0 Assists 0

