Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 19 Published 4:36 am Saturday, October 19, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, will be on the ice Saturday versus the Detroit Red Wings at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 2:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Nyquist’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +114, Under: -145)

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

Nyquist’s plus-minus is -4, in 18:19 per game on the ice.

Nyquist hasn’t picked up a point in a game yet this season.

Nyquist has zero points on the power play.

He has not yet exceeded a points prop bet in any game he’s played this season.

Through four games, he has not registered a point.

Red Wings Defensive Insights

The Red Wings have allowed 15 total goals (3.8 per game), ranking 16th in league action in goals against.

With a goal differential of -6, the team is 26th in the league.

The Red Wings have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Red Wings

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Detroit 4 Games 1 0 Points 0 0 Goals 0 0 Assists 0

