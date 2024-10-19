Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 19
Published 4:36 am Saturday, October 19, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, will be on the ice Saturday versus the Detroit Red Wings at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 2:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Nyquist’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +114, Under: -145)
Bet on Gustav Nyquist props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 19, 2024
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nyquist Prop Insights
- Nyquist’s plus-minus is -4, in 18:19 per game on the ice.
- Nyquist hasn’t picked up a point in a game yet this season.
- Nyquist has zero points on the power play.
- He has not yet exceeded a points prop bet in any game he’s played this season.
- Through four games, he has not registered a point.
Bet on Nyquist props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Red Wings Defensive Insights
- The Red Wings have allowed 15 total goals (3.8 per game), ranking 16th in league action in goals against.
- With a goal differential of -6, the team is 26th in the league.
- The Red Wings have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Nyquist vs. Red Wings
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Detroit
|4
|Games
|1
|0
|Points
|0
|0
|Goals
|0
|0
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.