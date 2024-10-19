Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 19

Published 4:36 am Saturday, October 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game - October 19

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, versus the Detroit Red Wings. Looking to wager on Forsberg’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +165, Under: -215)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)



Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • In 4 games, Forsberg has a plus-minus rating of -2, and is averaging 20:33 on the ice.
  • He has picked up at least one point in three games, and has four points in all.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Forsberg averages four shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in one game he’s played with a set points prop.
  • Through four games, he has four points, with one multi-point game.



Red Wings Defensive Insights

  • The Red Wings have given up 15 total goals (3.8 per game), ranking 16th in NHL action in goals against.
  • The team has the 26th-ranked goal differential in the league at -6.
  • The Red Wings have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.



Forsberg vs. Red Wings

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Detroit
4 Games 1
4 Points 0
2 Goals 0
2 Assists 0



