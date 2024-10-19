Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 19 Published 4:36 am Saturday, October 19, 2024

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, versus the Detroit Red Wings. Looking to wager on Forsberg’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +165, Under: -215)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +165, Under: -215) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Forsberg Prop Insights

In 4 games, Forsberg has a plus-minus rating of -2, and is averaging 20:33 on the ice.

He has picked up at least one point in three games, and has four points in all.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Forsberg averages four shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in one game he’s played with a set points prop.

Through four games, he has four points, with one multi-point game.

Red Wings Defensive Insights

The Red Wings have given up 15 total goals (3.8 per game), ranking 16th in NHL action in goals against.

The team has the 26th-ranked goal differential in the league at -6.

The Red Wings have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Red Wings

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Detroit 4 Games 1 4 Points 0 2 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.