Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 19 Published 4:36 am Saturday, October 19, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Brady Skjei, play the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. If you’re considering a wager on Skjei against the Red Wings, we have lots of information to help you below.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -140) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +154, Under: -200)

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

Skjei’s plus-minus rating is -6, in 21:28 per game on the ice.

Skjei has picked up a point in one game.

Skjei has zero points on the power play.

Skjei’s shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages four shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in one game he’s played with a set points prop.

He has recorded a single point this season (in four games).

Red Wings Defensive Insights

The Red Wings have given up 15 total goals (3.8 per game), ranking 16th in league action in goals against.

The team’s -6 goal differential ranks 26th in the league.

The Red Wings have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Red Wings

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Detroit 4 Games 1 1 Points 0 1 Goals 0 0 Assists 0

