Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 19? Published 5:53 pm Friday, October 18, 2024

On Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the Detroit Red Wings. Is Steven Stamkos going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Stamkos stats and insights

Stamkos is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not scored against the Red Wings this season in one game (five shots).

Stamkos has no points on the power play.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 15 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.