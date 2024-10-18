Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 19? Published 5:53 pm Friday, October 18, 2024

In the upcoming tilt against the Detroit Red Wings, which begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Ryan O’Reilly to find the back of the net for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

In one of four games this season, O’Reilly scored — and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken four of them.

O’Reilly has zero points on the power play.

O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 15 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

