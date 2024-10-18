South Panola picks up sixth win of season in 46-14 game at Center Hill Published 10:38 pm Friday, October 18, 2024

South Panola and Center Hill played a physical game though the 46-14 South Panola victory does not sound that way.

Center Hill kept pounding away against the Tigers (6-1 overall, 2-0 district) kept pulling away.

The Tigers had 319 total yards while Center Hill was held to 215 total yards. Center Hill’s star running back who had been averaging over 200 yards per game was held to 115 by the Tiger defense, namely KJ Flowers.

Kicker Wyatt Long put the Tigers on the board first with a 34-yard field. Center Hill recovered a punt which was fumbled and scored with 5:32 left in the first quarter to take a 7-3 lead.

South Panola recovered a fumble with 48 with 2:08 left in the first quarter. Lakendrick Draper scored on a 40-yard pass from quarterback Tristan Colenberg with 48 seconds left in the quarter. Long’s PAT gave the Tigers a 10-7 lead and theTigers went on to a take a 32-7 lead into halftime.

Trevor Willingham forced a fumble on a punt and a teammate recovered it and scored for the 17-7 lead with 11:43 left in the second quarter. Then Carlos Robinson got his first touchdown of the season on a 95-yard run with 8:27 to go in the half for the 24-7 score.

AJ Flowers scored the final touchdown of the half on a one yard run and then took in the two-point conversion for the 32-7 halftime lead.

The Tigers kept up the momentum in the second half. However, Center Hill was not finished as they intercepted a pass with 8:51 but that turned into a punt, which Tiger Marcus Christon returned for a touchdown with 6:30 to go on the third quarter. After Long’s PAT, the score stood 39-7.

AJ Flowers scored the Tigers’ final touchdown on a 14-yard run with 9:39 left in the game and the PAT gave the Tigers the 46-7 lead. The running clock was initiated but Center Hill still got in the last touchdown on a one-yard run to end the scoring.

The Tigers will travel to Lake Cormorant (4-3 overall, 1-1 district) next Friday night for more district action. Lake Cormorant defeated Saltillo tonight 28-14 in district action.