Mattie Melton Bland, 87 Published 11:28 am Thursday, October 17, 2024

Mattie Melton Bland, 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024 at the Quitman County Health and Rehab facility in Marks.

Funeral services for Mattie will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 3 p.m. in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service.

Mattie was born on May 26, 1937 to the late Edward Melton and Lizzie Hardin Melton in Calhoun County. Mattie worked most of her life as a factory worker at Parker-Hannifin Corporation and the Hosiery Mill in Batesville. Mattie was a member of the Locke Station Baptist Church, where she accepted Jesus Christ into her life.

Mattie enjoyed the simple things in life. She found joy in sitting outside and reflecting on life’s precious moments. Mattied loved to spend time with her family, and she also had fun going to the casino with her friends.

The family she leaves behind to cherish her memory include her son, David Bland of Batesville; 6 grandchildren, Mandy Bland, David Paul Quick, Allen Quick, Destiny Bland, Steven Bland, and Gary Bland; and 11 great grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Osbond Smith Bland; one son, Scotty Wade Bland; and 12 siblings.