Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 17? Published 11:53 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2024

On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the Edmonton Oilers. Is Roman Josi going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi 2023-24 stats and insights

Josi scored in 20 of 82 games last season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

In three games against the Oilers last season, he attempted nine shots, but did not score a goal.

He posted nine goals (plus 24 assists) on the power play.

Josi’s shooting percentage last season was 8.6%. He averaged 3.3 shots per game.

Oilers 2023-24 defensive stats

Defensively, the Oilers were one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, allowing 236 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 10th.

The Oilers did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 22.9 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 17, 2024

Thursday, October 17, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

