Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 17? Published 11:53 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Should you wager on Gustav Nyquist to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Edmonton Oilers meet up on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist 2023-24 stats and insights

In 22 of 81 games last season, Nyquist scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In three games versus the Oilers last season, he attempted nine shots, but did not score a goal.

On the power play, Nyquist picked up five goals and 19 assists.

Nyquist’s shooting percentage last season was 15%. He averaged 1.9 shots per game.

Oilers 2023-24 defensive stats

The Oilers allowed 236 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 10th in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Oilers did not earn a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 22.9 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 17, 2024

Thursday, October 17, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

