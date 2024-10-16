Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 17?

Published 11:53 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2024

By Data Skrive

Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 17?

Should you wager on Gustav Nyquist to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Edmonton Oilers meet up on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Oilers?

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Nyquist 2023-24 stats and insights

  • In 22 of 81 games last season, Nyquist scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In three games versus the Oilers last season, he attempted nine shots, but did not score a goal.
  • On the power play, Nyquist picked up five goals and 19 assists.
  • Nyquist’s shooting percentage last season was 15%. He averaged 1.9 shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Oilers 2023-24 defensive stats

  • The Oilers allowed 236 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 10th in league action for the fewest goals against.
  • The Oilers did not earn a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 22.9 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Player Props

Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 17?

Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 17?

Will Ryan O'Reilly Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 17?

Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 17?

Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 17?

Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 17?

Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 17?

Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 17?

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow