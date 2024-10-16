Week 7 Anytime Touchdown Scorers: Best Bets and Odds
Published 9:53 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Who is going to find the end zone in Week 7? With 15 games on the docket, there are plenty of anytime TD prop bets on the board. In the piece below, we hit on Brian Robinson Jr., who has the best anytime TD odds (-170) this week, along with every other player you need to know about.
Top Week 7 Anytime TD Scorer Odds
Brian Robinson Jr., Commanders (-170)
- Week 7: Commanders vs. Panthers
- Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- Rushing TDs: 5
- Receiving TDs: 0
- Bet on Brian Robinson Jr.’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM
Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks (-160)
- Week 7: Seahawks vs. Falcons
- Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- Rushing TDs: 5
- Receiving TDs: 0
- Bet on Kenneth Walker III’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM
Ty Chandler, Vikings (-150)
- Week 7: Vikings vs. Lions
- Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- Rushing TDs: 0
- Receiving TDs: 0
- Bet on Ty Chandler’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM
Aaron Jones, Vikings (-150)
- Week 7: Vikings vs. Lions
- Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- Rushing TDs: 1
- Receiving TDs: 1
- Bet on Aaron Jones’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM
Bijan Robinson, Falcons (-140)
- Week 7: Falcons vs. Seahawks
- Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- Rushing TDs: 3
- Receiving TDs: 0
- Bet on Bijan Robinson’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM
Justin Jefferson, Vikings (-120)
- Week 7: Vikings vs. Lions
- Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- Rushing TDs: 0
- Receiving TDs: 4
- Bet on Justin Jefferson’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM
Chuba Hubbard, Panthers (-115)
- Week 7: Panthers vs. Commanders
- Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- Rushing TDs: 2
- Receiving TDs: 1
- Bet on Chuba Hubbard’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM
Jayden Daniels, Commanders (-110)
- Week 7: Commanders vs. Panthers
- Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- Rushing TDs: 4
- Receiving TDs: 0
- Bet on Jayden Daniels’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM
Josh Jacobs, Packers (-110)
- Week 7: Packers vs. Texans
- Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- Rushing TDs: 1
- Receiving TDs: 0
- Bet on Josh Jacobs’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM
David Montgomery, Lions (-105)
- Week 7: Lions vs. Vikings
- Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- Rushing TDs: 6
- Receiving TDs: 0
- Bet on David Montgomery’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM
Tank Bigsby, Jaguars (-105)
- Week 7: Jaguars vs. Patriots
- Kickoff: 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- Rushing TDs: 2
- Receiving TDs: 0
- Bet on Tank Bigsby’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM
Alvin Kamara, Saints (-105)
- Week 7: Saints vs. Broncos
- Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 17
- Rushing TDs: 6
- Receiving TDs: 1
- Bet on Alvin Kamara’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM
Joe Mixon, Texans (+100)
- Week 7: Texans vs. Packers
- Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- Rushing TDs: 2
- Receiving TDs: 1
- Bet on Joe Mixon’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM
Jordan Mason, 49ers (+105)
- Week 7: 49ers vs. Chiefs
- Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- Rushing TDs: 3
- Receiving TDs: 0
- Bet on Jordan Mason’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM
Austin Ekeler, Commanders (+105)
- Week 7: Commanders vs. Panthers
- Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- Rushing TDs: 1
- Receiving TDs: 0
- Bet on Austin Ekeler’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM
