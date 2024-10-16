Walton receives prestigious scholarship B’ville student a freshman at Ole Miss Published 11:27 am Wednesday, October 16, 2024

News Release

Tyra Walton, an integrated marketing communications major from Batesville, received the

Annexstad Family Foundation Scholarship, which will provide $6,250 annually toward her

education at the University of Mississippi.

Walton is one of 18 freshmen accepted into UM’s Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College

who are the recipients of some of the most bountiful scholarships at the university.

“At the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College, we award a limited number of scholarships

each year, making the selection process highly competitive,” said Ethel Scurlock, Honors

College dean.

“These scholarships play a crucial role in attracting the brightest students to our Honors College

and the University of Mississippi. We believe that having these students as part of our

community will continue to enhance the academic profile of our institution and enrich our

community.”

Walton said being chosen for the scholarship gave her confidence in her ability to be a leader.

“During my time at Ole Miss, I hope to learn skills that I can take with me wherever in life. I want

to make the most of my college experience by meeting new people, stepping out of my comfort

zone and learning skills that will prepare me for wherever life takes me.”