Walton receives prestigious scholarship B’ville student a freshman at Ole Miss
Published 11:27 am Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Walton receives prestigious scholarship
B’ville student a freshman at Ole Miss
News Release
Tyra Walton, an integrated marketing communications major from Batesville, received the
Annexstad Family Foundation Scholarship, which will provide $6,250 annually toward her
education at the University of Mississippi.
Walton is one of 18 freshmen accepted into UM’s Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College
who are the recipients of some of the most bountiful scholarships at the university.
“At the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College, we award a limited number of scholarships
each year, making the selection process highly competitive,” said Ethel Scurlock, Honors
College dean.
“These scholarships play a crucial role in attracting the brightest students to our Honors College
and the University of Mississippi. We believe that having these students as part of our
community will continue to enhance the academic profile of our institution and enrich our
community.”
Walton said being chosen for the scholarship gave her confidence in her ability to be a leader.
“During my time at Ole Miss, I hope to learn skills that I can take with me wherever in life. I want
to make the most of my college experience by meeting new people, stepping out of my comfort
zone and learning skills that will prepare me for wherever life takes me.”