Sunday afternoon goat petting Published 1:30 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2024

By Jan Penton Miller

Columnist

The smell of that delicious, roasted goodness awakens me from slumber, and I

follow my nose to the kitchen. Winnie pads softly at my heels stretching and

yawning as she awakens to a new day. I slip to my back porch rocker cup in hand

while the stars still twinkle in the waning darkness. Winnie sniffs around a minute

or two and then jumps into my lap for a little extra snuggle time before her day

begins in earnest.

Winnie gets excited about literally everything. Whether she notices a bug or a

butterfly it is all brand new to her. Her eyes light up and her entire body wiggles

with delight with each discovery. Soon she is all tuckered out and falls asleep

dreaming of her next escapade. Puppies are great.

October brings with her cooler mornings and the hint of crackling fires to come. Fall

festivals, trick or treat, and all sorts of yummy goodness fill my head as I remember

days when the kids were small. They looked forward to dressing up I think more

than getting candy, and I usually dressed up with them.

My neighbor’s persimmon tree is loaded, and they have graciously offered me some

for baking when they ripen. I can almost smell the delicious persimmon bread soon

to come. My friend, Joy, gave me the recipe a few years ago, and it is absolutely

divine.

With the sweltering summer heat’s demise folks in the Deep South gratefully enjoy

the cooler temps. While our neighbors to the north surely have more beautiful and

colorful displays we revel in the subtle beauty of our autumn. The goldenrod and

black-eyed susans are simple sunshine along our country roads cheering us as we

take in the beauty.

After church yesterday Mike and I took Winnie for a country drive. You know we

went for Winnie; it couldn’t possibly have been for me to see the wildflowers in

bloom. But anyway, it was a lovely day for it.

As we meandered down one country lane after another I was transported to

childhood days on my grandparent’s farm. The smells are even different. I still love

the scent of fresh cut hay and soil after it has been tilled for planting. After a while

we found ourselves at a dead end. We had stumbled upon a beautiful farm with

fresh cut hay in the fields and a big, red barn. I saw someone on the front porch so I

yelled out an apology.

“So sorry for disturbing you! We were out for a ride and didn’t realize this was a

dead end!”

Much to my delight the sweet young woman was very friendly and graciously

invited me to see her new baby goats. I jumped at the chance! While goat petting

and chatting I soon realized that I knew almost all of her family. What a nice

surprise on a pleasant Sunday afternoon. Now I want a goat. Maybe I’ll accidentally

get lost again so I can pet hers.