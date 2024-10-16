Stephen Brent White, 67
Published 11:01 am Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Born in Batesville to the late Lois Edward and Gladys Tutor White, Stephen was a family man who cherished every moment spent with them.
He was a hardworking man. He began his career in the Asphalt Business very young; working for Farris Gravel doing road construction and then plant operator. Furthering his career, he began working for Leman Roberts as a Foreman.
Stephen was a good ole country boy; spending his time outdoors either fishing or hunting. One of his favorite things was taking his grandson, Casey, hunting with him. Family was the most important thing.
He was a follower of Jesus Christ; attending Crowder Assembly of God in Crowder.
In addition to his parents, Stephen is preceded in death by his siblings; Eddie White, Kathy Rutherford, and Rodney White.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 34 years, Judy White; daughters, Tracy Haire, Stacy Haire, and Brittney White; son, Edward Haire; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and siblings, Elizabeth Fleener (Ed), Charlotte Bannon (Chuck), Jerry White (Anne), and Johnnie Shields.
Dickins Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.