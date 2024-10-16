Stephen Brent White, 67, of Enid, went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 8, 2024, surrounded by his family.

Born in Batesville to the late Lois Edward and Gladys Tutor White, Stephen was a family man who cherished every moment spent with them.

He was a hardworking man. He began his career in the Asphalt Business very young; working for Farris Gravel doing road construction and then plant operator. Furthering his career, he began working for Leman Roberts as a Foreman.

Stephen was a good ole country boy; spending his time outdoors either fishing or hunting. One of his favorite things was taking his grandson, Casey, hunting with him. Family was the most important thing.

He was a follower of Jesus Christ; attending Crowder Assembly of God in Crowder.

In addition to his parents, Stephen is preceded in death by his siblings; Eddie White, Kathy Rutherford, and Rodney White.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 34 years, Judy White; daughters, Tracy Haire, Stacy Haire, and Brittney White; son, Edward Haire; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and siblings, Elizabeth Fleener (Ed), Charlotte Bannon (Chuck), Jerry White (Anne), and Johnnie Shields.

Dickins Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.