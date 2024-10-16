Shelia Joan DeFries Culbreath, 82, of Batesville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, at Azalea Commons in Batesville.

Shelia was born August 8, 1942, in Lake City, AR, to the late Rector Little DeFries and Pearl Copeland DeFries.

A member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Independence for over 50 years, Shelia loved her family especially her children and grandchildren. In her spare time, she enjoyed painting, gardening, and the beauty of flowers.

In addition to her parents, Shelia was preceded in death by her husband, John Luther Culbreath.

Those left to cherish her memory include two daughters, Susan Young (Jason), of Olive Branch, and Shelia Tubbs, of Senatobia, as well as four grandchildren, Noah Young, Eva Young, Morgen Tubbs, and Jordan Tubbs.

There are no services scheduled at this time.