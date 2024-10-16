Phi Kappa Phi Inducts new members Published 11:30 am Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Phi Kappa Phi Inducts new members

News Release

Panola County students were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the

nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Nicolette Boyd of Pope, who attends the Ole Miss; Savannah Isaacks of Batesville, who attends

Ole Miss; Taylor Sullivan of Batesville, who attends Mississippi State; and Ava Williams of

Batesville, who attends Mississippi State were inducted into the honor society.

They are among approximately 20,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be

initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination

and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are

eligible for membership.