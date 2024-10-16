Panola County Jail Log Published 1:06 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2024

​​​​Panola County Jail Log

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of

the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at, the facility.

Oct. 7

Reginald Fitzgerald Edwards, 102 Dora St., Batesville, charged with two counts of shoplifting and simple assault.

Branden Allen Schneck, 229 Scott St., Davenport, IA, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply and assault

on a correctional officer.

Jomorrious Montrell Walls, 412 Fredrick St., Sardis, charged with two counts of receiving stolen property, accessory

after the fact, and aggravated domestic violence.

Markeous Lashun Heath, 209 Nathaniel St., Como, arrested on a parole violation warrant.

Oct. 8

Camarion Anshun Ellis, 3853 Curtis Rd., Batesville, charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver,

possession of a stolen firearm, and firearm enhancement penalty.

James Andrew Hamilton, homeless, charged with failure to register as a sex offender.

Joshua Allen Crestman, 246 Leslie Rd., Pope, charged with four counts of burglary.

Tiwanta Rena Bankston, 7615 Spring Morning, Memphis, charged with DUI (other).

Oct. 9

Jessie Lynn Mixon, 1812 Farrish Gravel Rd., Batesville, charged with child abuse.

Willie Tyrone Key, 268 Butler Rd., Batesville, charged with four counts of child support violations.

Robert Alan Johnson, 668 North Ottowa Rd., Memphis, held on a foreign warrant.

Kanoda K. Lewis, 136 Haskins Rd., Batesville, charged with telephone harassment.

Oct. 10

Chadwick Wayne Owens, 1863 Main St., Water Valley, held as a fugitive.

Michael Jones, Sr., 399 Connie Ross Rd., Como, charged with contempt of court.

Jonathan D. Starkey, 1340 Matthew Rd., Senatobia, charged with contempt of court.

Devante Cortez Pitchford, 509 Greenbriar Circle, Courtland, charged with aggravated domestic violence.

Jackie Ray Poarch, 17 Court St., Flora, charged with felony embezzlement.

Courtney Paige Caine, 1542 Cosby Rd., Enid, charged with expired tag, driving while license suspended, and leaving

the scene of an accident.

Oct. 11

Antonia Renae Porter, 148 Dogwood St., Pope, charged with disorderly conduct.

Marcus Emyko Henry, 102 Hersee Court, Hutto, TX, charged with possession of marijuana and firearm enhancement

penalty.

Timothy Eugene Nissen, 15082 Hwy. 35S, Batesville, charged with grand larceny and conspiracy.

Anthony Raymond Streweler, 1208 Bonner Rd., Enid, charged with failure to register as a sex offender.

Samuel Lawrence Jackson, 799 Jackson Rd., Sarah, charged with DUI (other).

Pineda Christian Emilo Fonseca, 3206 Girva Ave., Memphis, charged with DUI (other).

Jamarcus Quentarious Moore, 3969 Maynard Dr., Memphis, charged with DUI (other).

Samantha Boyette Hargett, 70 Locust St., Batesville, charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Shaylin Rayne Beavers, 117 MLK Dr., Batesville, charged with minor in possession of alcohol.

Nicholas Blayne Willis, 2914 Pope-Crowder Rd., Enid, charged with minor in possession of alcohol.

Kentrell Deshun Gleaton, 744C Green Rd., Pope, charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Laquasha Lasha Porter, 799 Belmont Rd., Sardis, arrested on a contempt of court warrant.

Oct. 12

Bryant Austin Cauthen, 28763 Hwy. 51, Como, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Javarius Deville Taylor, 256 Greg Taylor Rd., Courtland, charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement

officer, two counts of disorderly conduct/failure to comply, and resisting arrest.

Zy’Kearian Lasha Caldwell, 111 Everette St., Batesville, charged with simple assault (warrant).

Elijah Matthew Golden, 1594 Sowell Rd., Coldwater, held for Tate County authorities.

Yolanda Martinez, 216 Broadway St., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness.

Jesus Alberto Pena, 113 Cottage Trail Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI (second) and possession of marijuana in a

motor vehicle.

Chancy Adian Johnson, 202 Deaton St., Batesville, charged with armed robbery (bond surrender).

John Eddie Spearman, 205 Melrose St., Sardis, charged with DUI.

Quantavious Deshun Peterson, 1203 Bufford St., Shelby, charged with DUI (other), possession of paraphernalia, and

no proof of insurance.

Demetric Devon Heffner, 262 Bill Wallace Rd., Sardis, charged with simple assault.

Toneke Simmons, Jr., 241 MLK Dr., Batesville, charged with reckless driving.

Oct. 13

Marcus Terrye Dixon, Jr., 204 Arizona St., Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

Robert Trevell Oliver, 124 East Mill Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI (second), no drivers license, no proof of insurance,

and seatbelt violation.

Shameek N. Thomas, 532B West Pearl St., Sardis, changed with contempt of court/failure to appear, burglary,

aggravated assault, aggravated domestic violence, grand larceny, petit larceny, felony reckless driving, fleeing, and

possession of marijuana.

Maddie Ann Laws, 149 Victory Rd., Courtland, charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of

paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct/failure to comply.