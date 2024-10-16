Mason Rudolph Fantasy Projections: Week 7 vs. the Bills Published 9:49 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Mason Rudolph and the Tennessee Titans will play the Buffalo Bills — whose pass defense was ranked seventh in the NFL last year (196.6 yards conceded per game) — in Week 7, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Rudolph worth inserting into your starting lineup? For analysis on his matchup against the Bills, we’ve got you covered.

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills Projected Fantasy Points: 0.2

0.2 Game Day & Time: October 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Points by Week (2023)

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 15 @Colts 0.1 2-for-3 3 0 0 0 0 0 Week 16 @Bengals 20 17-for-27 290 2 0 2 4 0 Week 17 @Seahawks 11.5 18-for-24 274 0 0 6 5 0 Week 18 @Ravens 8 18-for-20 152 1 0 2 -1 0 Wild Card @Bills 16.8 22-for-39 229 2 1 2 16 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Stats (2023)

With 39.6 fantasy points (9.9 per game), Rudolph was 46th at his position and 272nd in the NFL.

In his only game this year, Rudolph accumulated 3.4 fantasy points. He finished 9-of-17 for 85 yards, with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

In his best game of the season, Rudolph finished with 20 fantasy points — 17-of-27 (63%), 290 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs. That was in Week 16 versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

Rudolph accumulated 0.1 fantasy points — 2-of-3 (66.7%), 3 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs — in Week 15 against the Indianapolis Colts, which was his worst game of the season.

Add Rudolph to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!