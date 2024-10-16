Making sides, snacks is tastier and healthier Published 11:00 am Wednesday, October 16, 2024

By Kara Kimbrough

Food Columnist

It’s a memorable week when I discover new recipes

that not only taste great and contain some of my

favorite ingredients, but are also easy and quick to

make.

First, searching for a side dish to liven up chicken, I

found a lemony, buttery, garlicky pasta that’s

completed in a skillet in a matter of minutes. What’s

not to like about pasta, especially when it’s coated

with a delicious, healthy sauce?

Second, experimenting with homemade snack mixes

resulted in one that’s lighter and less salty that

packaged products. Since the weather is (hopefully)

turning cooler, this will be the perfect snack to enjoy

with a cup of hot apple cider.

Easy Garlic Lemon Skillet Pasta

1 pound spaghetti

4 garlic cloves, finely minced

4 tablespoons salted butter

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Zest of 1 lemon

1 tablespoon finely minced parsley (use dried in a

pinch)

¼ teaspoon salt, plus more for pasta water and to

taste

Start a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add

the pasta and boil until al dente. Reserve about ½

cup pasta water, then drain the pasta and return

it to the pot. Toss with a little olive oil if the sauce

is not yet ready.

In a large skillet, heat the butter over medium

low heat. Add the garlic and cook 2 to 3 minutes

until fragrant and garlic just starts to turn golden.

Remove from the heat before garlic browns.

Reserve until the pasta is ready. In the skillet,

toss the drained pasta, grated Parmesan cheese,

lemon juice and zest, parsley, ¼ teaspoon kosher

salt, and just enough pasta water to create a light

sauce (start with 2 to 3 tablespoons). Taste again

and add a few more pinches of salt if desired.

Enjoy warm.

Cinnamon Apple Snack Mix

2 cups apple chips

1 cup granola (preferably cinnamon-flavored)

1 cup walnuts, chopped

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/4 cup honey

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

In a large bowl, combine the apple chips,

granola, walnuts, and raisins or dried cranberries.

In a small saucepan over low heat, warm the

honey until it is thin and pourable. Stir in the

cinnamon and salt. Drizzle the honey mixture

over the snack mix and toss until everything is

evenly coated. Spread the mixture onto a baking

sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake at 350

degrees for about 10-12 minutes, stirring once,

until the nuts are toasted.

Kara Kimbrough is a food and travel writer from

Mississippi. Email her at kkprco@yahoo.com.