Published 11:00 am Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Making sides, snacks is tastier and healthier
By Kara Kimbrough
Food Columnist
It’s a memorable week when I discover new recipes
that not only taste great and contain some of my
favorite ingredients, but are also easy and quick to
make.
First, searching for a side dish to liven up chicken, I
found a lemony, buttery, garlicky pasta that’s
completed in a skillet in a matter of minutes. What’s
not to like about pasta, especially when it’s coated
with a delicious, healthy sauce?
Second, experimenting with homemade snack mixes
resulted in one that’s lighter and less salty that
packaged products. Since the weather is (hopefully)
turning cooler, this will be the perfect snack to enjoy
with a cup of hot apple cider.
Easy Garlic Lemon Skillet Pasta
1 pound spaghetti
4 garlic cloves, finely minced
4 tablespoons salted butter
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Zest of 1 lemon
1 tablespoon finely minced parsley (use dried in a
pinch)
¼ teaspoon salt, plus more for pasta water and to
taste
Start a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add
the pasta and boil until al dente. Reserve about ½
cup pasta water, then drain the pasta and return
it to the pot. Toss with a little olive oil if the sauce
is not yet ready.
In a large skillet, heat the butter over medium
low heat. Add the garlic and cook 2 to 3 minutes
until fragrant and garlic just starts to turn golden.
Remove from the heat before garlic browns.
Reserve until the pasta is ready. In the skillet,
toss the drained pasta, grated Parmesan cheese,
lemon juice and zest, parsley, ¼ teaspoon kosher
salt, and just enough pasta water to create a light
sauce (start with 2 to 3 tablespoons). Taste again
and add a few more pinches of salt if desired.
Enjoy warm.
Cinnamon Apple Snack Mix
2 cups apple chips
1 cup granola (preferably cinnamon-flavored)
1 cup walnuts, chopped
1/2 cup dried cranberries
1/4 cup honey
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon salt
In a large bowl, combine the apple chips,
granola, walnuts, and raisins or dried cranberries.
In a small saucepan over low heat, warm the
honey until it is thin and pourable. Stir in the
cinnamon and salt. Drizzle the honey mixture
over the snack mix and toss until everything is
evenly coated. Spread the mixture onto a baking
sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake at 350
degrees for about 10-12 minutes, stirring once,
until the nuts are toasted.
Kara Kimbrough is a food and travel writer from
Mississippi. Email her at kkprco@yahoo.com.