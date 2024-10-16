Letter to the Editor Fair General Election Needed in 2024 Published 4:20 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Letter to the Editor

Fair General Election Needed in 2024

Dear Editor,

According to the Secretary of State Office, the General election is made up of Republicans and Democrats. This year, we are

looking forward to more than an equal election than we have had in the past.

On March 12, 2024, a list of six-nine 69 active Democrats were sent over to the Panola County Election Commission asking

them to selection from this group. This group does not include about a dozen strays. Those are the ones that say they are

Democrats but work for the Republicans for the extra money.

We realize that some cards have been mailed out to some of our Democrats to come and take training on certain days but

not nearly enough Democrats have received those cards. We are encouraging all active Democrats to take the training

either on October 14, 15 or 19. We are expecting at least fifty-four Active Democrat active managers out of an estimate of

125 manager, at least 12 out of the twenty-six 26 to work on the electron poll book tablet, at least 10 out of 21 to work as

R&R Managers. All of the managers are trained by the Panola County Election Commission, so it shouldn’t be a problem

selecting managers that that have trained. This is only fair and the Bible tells us in Exodus 23:3, James 2, Levitius 19:15 that

we should not show FAVORITISM or PARTIALITY toward anyone.

District 1 Panola County Election Commissioner has an opponent for the November 5 General Election. The law does not

state that she has to rescue or disqualify herself from working with the District I ballots. The Secretary of State has

suggested that she switch with another Commission so that she would not be involved in District 1 ballots. This has been

done in other counties. It may be lawful but it doesn’t look right when one person in handling the ballots and the

opponent is not allowed to do the same. We faced this in the District 3 Commissioner race. The Commissioner was

inserting ballots into the machine instead of the Resolution Committee that usually does that job. It was lawful but it didn’t

look right as his opponent had to watch from a distant.

District 1 Election Commissioner selects all managers to work in her four (4) percents. She selects mostly her church

members, family and friends. This is lawful but it doesn’t look right. She has the power to include at least one active

Democrat to serve on the Resolution Board. They are well trained and work every primary election but has never been

given the opportunity to work during the general election. Let be fair.

The Commissioner didn’t won’t Justin Pope, candidate for Panola County Chancery Clerk, relatives to work during the

primary when he had no opponent. They took it upon themselves to move his relatives to work for the Republicans In

another percent when it was a countywide race. I had to get an opinion from the Attorney General Office and meet with

the Board of Supervisors on the Monday before Tuesdays primary election to have it approved by the Board’s attorney that

they would have to be placed back to work with the Democrat where I had previously assigned them. The same ruled

applied to the General Election when he did have an opponent but none of them were selected to work. District 1

Commission spearheaded the confusion. So I am sure she will want to recue herself from working with District 1 ballots.

Panola County, let’s all pray for a fair and peaceful 2024 General election. God does hear and answers prayers.

Thank You,

Lourine Robinson

Democratic Party

Chairman