History hurts but it is still history Published 11:24 am Wednesday, October 16, 2024

By Mary Murphy

New Enon Community

We are raising the flag on senior citizens women who are enjoying a life of pleasure. These

women have worked all over in every direction. They have proven to the world that they are

special in every way. I saw how special they are, grandmothers of every shape and size. Full of

warmth and love.

For each other, many went through the fire and came out stronger in the midst of their storm.

The coordinator, Mary Howard, of this trip, lost her husband about two weeks before this trip in

a farm accident. With her faith she was able to triumph over tragedy, with the love of those

around her, she gained strength where love surrounded her every need.

This past Thursday morning we left early October 10 from the T.O.M.B. parking lot in Oxford.

Our first stop was Reed, Alabama, at the Golden Corral we began the journey. We arrived in

Birmingham with a walking tour of the Birmingham civil rights institute. We checked in at the

Hyatt Regency hotel because of the conveniences of the hotel food and shopping was part of

the experiment.

We traveled to Atlanta the next day to meet with a wonderful tour guide for a black history tour

in Atlanta, these ladies love to shop on buses of women.

They went separate ways to achieve their individual goals. They enjoyed the Tanger outlet in

Locust Grove, Georgia. We return to Birmingham. We enjoyed the history of Martin Luther King

home where he was born and raised, the bookstore we learned about the housing situation long

ago.

The struggle still continues how important Coretta King was to the fourth ward, where her work

continues to keep homes affordable. The Baptist Church will touch your soul, mind and body.

So much our children need to see and learn about the world and themselves, to feel whole.

History is History. Yes it hurts, but you learned from it, make the world a better place. See the

beauty not the ugliness others want to portray.