County will now require builders to be licensed Published 11:06 am Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Panola has allowed unlicensed contractors, subs until now

Unlicensed builders wanting to work in Panola County have about a month to obtain State Board of Contractors license or lose the right to purchase permits from the county code office.

The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the request by Chad Meek to adopt an ordinance that would bring Panola County in line with state law.

“This was already a state law and we fell behind the times some in allowing people to pull permits,” Meek said. “It just protects the people that are building homes in our county. In order to keep a contractor’s license you are required to carry general liability insurance and that’s a good thing for everybody, too.”

The ordinance will go into effect on Monday, Nov. 18. The new ordinance will only affect a few local builders who are currently unlicensed, but Meek said he has been “gently putting the word out” that supervisors were wanting to follow state guidelines.

The City of Batesville made State Board of Contractors license a requirement for builders years ago.

Currently, homeowners are allowed to buy a permit to build a residence for themselves (not to sell or rent) and be listed as the general contractor. Meek’s office conducts regular inspections of all county construction that is permitted and that procedure will not change.

Homeowners who obtain their own permits (one allowed per year) now must also have all subcontractors obtain their own permits for plumbing, HVAC, and electrical/mechanical work.

Any builder with a project that is not their personal residence will have to be state licensed to obtain a permit after Nov. 18.

No residential structures are allowed in the county with less than 500 square feet and all new construction requires a permit. Remodeling projects that exceed $10,000 also require permits.

Permit fees are figured at 30 per heated square foot with a minimum of $250. Subcontractor permits are $75 each. Re-inspection fees are $100.

Meek said he expects a few complaints because most people building or remodeling a home want all subcontract work to be finished by licensed contractors.

He said initial opposition to the Land Development Office’s move to have the age of manufactured homes set up in the county limited to 20 years didn’t last long when property owners realized the value of the ordinance.

“It’s the same thing with this ordinance,” Meek said. “It’s good for the county, good for homeowners, and good for property values.”