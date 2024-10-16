Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the Memphis vs. North Texas Game – Saturday, Oct. 19 Published 9:23 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2024

AAC foes will clash when the Memphis Tigers (5-1) meet the North Texas Mean Green (5-1). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Memphis vs. North Texas?

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Memphis vs. North Texas Prediction & Moneyline Pick

Prediction: Memphis 35, North Texas 28

Memphis 35, North Texas 28 Memphis is -433 on the moneyline, and North Texas is +329.

Memphis has won 75% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (3-1).

The Tigers have played as a moneyline favorite of -433 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

North Texas has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Mean Green have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +329.

The Tigers have an 81.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline’s implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: North Texas (+12)



Memphis has three wins in five games versus the spread this year.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 12 points or more (in two chances).

In six games played North Texas has recorded three wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (66.5)

Under (66.5) Memphis and its opponents have combined to score more than 66.5 points in a game just once this season.

There have been four North Texas games that have ended with a combined score higher than 66.5 points this season.

The over/under for the game of 66.5 is 5.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Memphis (31.2 points per game) and North Texas (40.8 points per game).

Key Stats Splits

Memphis Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.9 58.8 54 Implied Total AVG 35 40.5 31.3 ATS Record 3-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-4-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 North Texas Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 64.3 64.7 63.8 Implied Total AVG 37.2 38.7 35.7 ATS Record 3-3-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-1-0 2-1-0 3-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 3-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

