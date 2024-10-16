Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 12:05 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Batesville Fire Dept.

Call Log

Oct. 8

Eureka St., patient requesting an ambulance.

Central St., 18 year old male feeling sick, Lifeguard has been toned.

Dogwood Ln., male subject with medical complaint, Batesville PD on scene.

Broad St., child locked in a home, entrance needed.

Oct. 9

Miller St., 46 year old female with possible cerebrovascular accident.

Eureka St., elderly female patient having trouble with oxygen machine.

Miller St., 55 year old male has fallen, altered mental status.

Hwy. 51S, Job Corps, 18 year old male has altered level of consciousness.

College St., 74 year old female has fallen and hit her head.

Sarah Dickins Rd., 22 year old female having seizures, mutual aid requested by county.

London Cove, elderly patient has fallen, no injury, lift assist only.

Oct. 10

Pine Lodge & Eureka Rd., two vehicle accident.

Arizona St., third party call, 32 year old female feeling sick following surgery.

Morris Dr., residential fire.

Eureka St., 73 year old male has a headache and shortness of breath.

Oct. 11

Hwy. 51S, Job Corps, 19 year old female having a seizure.

Edwards St., 25 year old female having trouble breathing.

MLK & Martinez St., broken fire hydrant.

Eureka Rd., vehicle accident, unknown injuries.

Hoskins Rd., 24 year old male with suicidal ideations, possible overdose, Lifeguard has been

toned, officers staging scene.

Hwy. 6 westbound, Lakewood area, vehicle accident.

Hwy. 6 westbound, Lakewood area, another vehicle accident, just east of the accident currently

working.

Oct. 12

Power Dr., Days Inn, 60 year old male having trouble breathing, Lifeguard has been toned.

Oakleigh Dr., unknown medical call, Lifeguard has been toned.

Perkins Lane, behind Save-a-Lot, structure fire, no other details available at this time.

Covenant Crossing, Home2Suites, smoke detectors sounding.

Oct. 13

I-55 & Hwy. 35, just north of the North Batesville exit, vehicle smoking, no other information,

Lifeguard has been toned.

Hoskins Rd., 42 year old male having a seizure.

Keating Rd., Azalea Commons, female is unresponsive.

Piccadilly Dr., smoke detector sounding.

Hwy. 51N, county requesting mutual aid.

Oct. 14

Boothe St., 78 year old female is weak and hasn’t eaten in two days.