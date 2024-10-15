Terry Lynn Renfro Griffin Published 8:44 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Terry Lynn Renfro Griffin was born on October 26, 1962, and passed away on October 13, 2024. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. until service time beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Kimbro Funeral Home in Marks with the interment to follow in Crowder Cemetery. Terry lived in Crowder on the exact same spot of land where her father was born. Terry was a graduate of West Panola Academy. She was employed by Tri-County Gin in Batesville, MS where she was a valued employee and took great pride in all she did there. She loved spending time with her grandkids and her niece. Terry was an excellent cook, and her family always looked forward to her chicken and dressing at any gathering. Terry was so very proud of her boys and the men they had become. Terry leaves behind her four sons Rowdy Griffin (Amanda) of Oxford, Trevor Renfro (Kayla) of Batesville, Joby Griffin (Madison) of White Bluff, TN, and Hayden Renfro (Paige) of Batesville 7 grandchildren Rusty, Riley and River Griffin of Oxford, Gavyn and Barrett Renfro of Batesville, and Riley Cadena and Hensley Renfro of Batesville. Terry also leaves behind a brother Hal Renfro (Laura Anne) and a Sister Tracey Renfro and niece Harlee Renfro all of Crowder. Terry leaves behind a host of additional family and friends that will also cherish her memory. Welcoming her to Heaven will be her father Harold Renfro, mother Nancy Renfro and beloved daughter Brandy Lynn Griffin. Pallbearers: Rowdy Griffin Trevor Renfro Joby Griffin Hayden Renfro Tanner Toliver Steven Little Samuel Little and Chris Chrestman. Honorary Pall Bearers: Steve Ratcliff Kenny Bolen Bobby Moore Devin Bowdoin Rusty Griffin Riley Griffin River Griffin Gavin Renfro Barrett Renfro and Riley Cadena. In lieu of flowers please make donations to: Crowder Cemetery 6765 Highway 322 East Lambert, MS 38643 Kimbro Funeral Home 662-326-2881 www.kimbrofuneralhome.com