DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Projections: Week 7 vs. the Bills Published 1:46 pm Tuesday, October 15, 2024

DeAndre Hopkins and the Tennessee Titans will face the Buffalo Bills and their 15th-ranked passing defense (210.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With his upcoming game versus the Bills this week, should Hopkins be someone you lock into your fantasy football lineup? We break down the stats and trends below.

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills Projected Fantasy Points: 5.8

5.8 Game Day & Time: October 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 1.8 1 1 8 0 Week 2 @Jets 1.9 2 1 9 0 Week 3 @Packers 19.3 7 6 73 1 Week 4 @Dolphins 5.1 4 2 31 0 Week 6 @Colts 9.4 6 4 54 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Stats

Ranked 74th at his position and 211th overall in the league, Hopkins has 23.5 fantasy points (4.7 per game).

In his past three games, Hopkins has picked up 21.8 fantasy points (7.3 per game). He has 158 receiving yards on 12 catches (17 targets) and one touchdown.

DeAndre Hopkins accumulated 13.3 fantasy points — six catches, 73 yards and one touchdown — in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, his best game of the season.

Hopkins accumulated 0.8 fantasy points — one catch, eight yards, on one target — in Week 1 versus the Chicago Bears, which was his worst game of the season.

Add Hopkins to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!