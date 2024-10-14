Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Kraken on October 15? Published 11:53 pm Monday, October 14, 2024

On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the Seattle Kraken. Is Roman Josi going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi 2023-24 stats and insights

In 20 of 82 games last season, Josi scored — and three times he scored multiple goals.

In three games versus the Kraken last season, he scored three goals on 11 shots.

Josi recorded nine goals and 24 assists on the power play.

He posted an 8.6% shooting percentage, taking 3.3 shots per game.

Kraken 2023-24 defensive stats

The Kraken gave up 232 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL play.

The Kraken did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 22.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

