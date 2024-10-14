Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Kraken on October 15?

By Data Skrive

On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the Seattle Kraken. Is Roman Josi going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi 2023-24 stats and insights

  • In 20 of 82 games last season, Josi scored — and three times he scored multiple goals.
  • In three games versus the Kraken last season, he scored three goals on 11 shots.
  • Josi recorded nine goals and 24 assists on the power play.
  • He posted an 8.6% shooting percentage, taking 3.3 shots per game.

Kraken 2023-24 defensive stats

  • The Kraken gave up 232 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL play.
  • The Kraken did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 22.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Kraken game info

