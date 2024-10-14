Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Kraken on October 15? Published 11:53 pm Monday, October 14, 2024

Should you bet on Gustav Nyquist to find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators and the Seattle Kraken face off on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist 2023-24 stats and insights

In 22 of 81 games last season, Nyquist scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In three games versus the Kraken last season, he scored one goal on four shots.

Nyquist tallied five goals and 19 assists on the power play.

He posted a 15% shooting percentage, taking 1.9 shots per game.

Kraken 2023-24 defensive stats

The Kraken allowed 232 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in league play.

The Kraken did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 22.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

