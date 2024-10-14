Predators vs. Kraken Injury Report Today – October 15 Published 9:47 pm Monday, October 14, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ (0-2) injury report has three players listed as they ready for their Tuesday, October 15 game against the Seattle Kraken (1-2) at Bridgestone Arena, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Fedor Svechkov C Out Lower Body Spencer Stastney D Out Personal Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury – – – –

Predators vs. Kraken Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights (2023-24)

The Predators’ 266 goals scored last season (3.2 per game) ranked 10th in the league.

Defensively, Nashville gave up 248 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in league play.

Their goal differential (+18) ranked 14th in the league.

Kraken Season Insights (2023-24)

With 214 goals (2.6 per game) last season, the Kraken had the league’s 29th-ranked offense.

Seattle gave up 2.8 goals per game (232 in total), the eighth-fewest in the league.

With a goal differential of -18, they were 23rd in the league.

Predators vs. Kraken Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-176) Kraken (+146) 5

