Predators vs. Kraken Injury Report Today – October 15
Published 9:47 pm Monday, October 14, 2024
The Nashville Predators’ (0-2) injury report has three players listed as they ready for their Tuesday, October 15 game against the Seattle Kraken (1-2) at Bridgestone Arena, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Fedor Svechkov
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Spencer Stastney
|D
|Out
|Personal
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|–
|–
|–
|–
Predators vs. Kraken Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Predators Season Insights (2023-24)
- The Predators’ 266 goals scored last season (3.2 per game) ranked 10th in the league.
- Defensively, Nashville gave up 248 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in league play.
- Their goal differential (+18) ranked 14th in the league.
Kraken Season Insights (2023-24)
- With 214 goals (2.6 per game) last season, the Kraken had the league’s 29th-ranked offense.
- Seattle gave up 2.8 goals per game (232 in total), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- With a goal differential of -18, they were 23rd in the league.
Predators vs. Kraken Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-176)
|Kraken (+146)
|5
