Predators vs. Kraken Injury Report Today – October 15

Published 9:47 pm Monday, October 14, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators’ (0-2) injury report has three players listed as they ready for their Tuesday, October 15 game against the Seattle Kraken (1-2) at Bridgestone Arena, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Fedor Svechkov C Out Lower Body
Spencer Stastney D Out Personal
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury

Predators vs. Kraken Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights (2023-24)

  • The Predators’ 266 goals scored last season (3.2 per game) ranked 10th in the league.
  • Defensively, Nashville gave up 248 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in league play.
  • Their goal differential (+18) ranked 14th in the league.

Kraken Season Insights (2023-24)

  • With 214 goals (2.6 per game) last season, the Kraken had the league’s 29th-ranked offense.
  • Seattle gave up 2.8 goals per game (232 in total), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • With a goal differential of -18, they were 23rd in the league.

Predators vs. Kraken Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-176) Kraken (+146) 5

