MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 13

Published 5:33 am Sunday, October 13, 2024

By Data Skrive

The MLB Playoff outings in a Sunday lineup sure to please include the New York Mets playing the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

Prior to today’s MLB action, here’s an in-depth peek at the odds.

MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 13

New York Mets (89-73) at Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -160
  • Moneyline Underdog: Mets +135
  • Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
  • Prediction: Dodgers 5, Mets 4
  • Moneyline Pick: Dodgers (-160) over the Mets (+135)
  • Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Venue: Dodger Stadium
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.17 ERA)
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga (1-0, 3.38 ERA)

