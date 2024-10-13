MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 13
Published 5:33 am Sunday, October 13, 2024
The MLB Playoff outings in a Sunday lineup sure to please include the New York Mets playing the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
Prior to today’s MLB action, here’s an in-depth peek at the odds.
MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 13
New York Mets (89-73) at Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -160
- Moneyline Underdog: Mets +135
- Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Dodgers 5, Mets 4
- Moneyline Pick: Dodgers (-160) over the Mets (+135)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.17 ERA)
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga (1-0, 3.38 ERA)
