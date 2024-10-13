MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 13 Published 5:33 am Sunday, October 13, 2024

The MLB Playoff outings in a Sunday lineup sure to please include the New York Mets playing the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

Prior to today’s MLB action, here’s an in-depth peek at the odds.

MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 13

New York Mets (89-73) at Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -160

Dodgers -160 Moneyline Underdog: Mets +135

Mets +135 Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Dodgers 5, Mets 4

Dodgers 5, Mets 4 Moneyline Pick: Dodgers (-160) over the Mets (+135)

Dodgers (-160) over the Mets (+135) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

TV Channel: FOX
Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.17 ERA)

Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.17 ERA) Mets Starter: Kodai Senga (1-0, 3.38 ERA)

