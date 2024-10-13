How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Monday, Oct. 13: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

Published 7:21 am Sunday, October 13, 2024

By Data Skrive

The New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off in one of many exciting matchups on the MLB Playoff slate today.

Here you will find information on live coverage of all of today’s MLB action.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Oct. 13

New York Mets (89-73) at Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64)

How to Watch This Game

  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • When: 8:15 PM ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
  • Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.17 ERA)
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga (1-0, 3.38 ERA)

